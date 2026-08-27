Field building for far-flung 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships, key Life Time Grand Prix competitors among expected starters despite Little Sugar MTB clash

News
By
Published

Matt Beers, Sofia Gomez Villafañe, Erica Magnaldi and Maddy Nutt among those named in wave of early rider announcements

Riders on the roads around Nannup, which will host the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships
Riders on the roads around Nannup, which will host the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Daniela Tommasi)

The status of the Nannup-based UCI Gravel World Championships as the first running of the event outside Europe raised one question from the beginning: How many of gravel's big names from there would be prepared to make the long trip? Then the timing of the Life Time Grand Prix Little Sugar MTB round on the same weekend delivered another: Would any of the competitors in the lucrative US-based series take part?

The early waves of rider names being released by organisers as starters at the Western Australian race are beginning to make the answers to those two questions clear, with the emerging picture boding well for a hard-fought fifth edition. This time, however, it appears that the discipline specialists may play a more prominent role in the race for the rainbow jersey, which so far has largely been claimed by road professionals.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.