'I would love to see an actual gravel rider winning the jersey' – An established gravel incarnation of Nicole Frain lines up as key hope for home-nation at Nannup Gravel World Championships

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'It is a good opportunity for me to get a nice result and that would, of course, be the dream;' said Frain

Nicole Frain (Australia) in 2024 at the UCI Gravel World Championships sitting between Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) and Romy Kasper (Germany)
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

This is the third UCI Gravel World Championships for Australia's Nicole Frain, and she has been steadily working her way up the ranks, while also plotting out such a solid path in the discipline that it's easy to forget it's only her second season focused completely on gravel.

Back in 2024, when she first lined up at the rainbow jersey race, Frain had been racing on the road for Hess, though the team collapsed late in the season. However, she'd already been racing gravel at times in 2024, with strong results that included a run of seconds in RADL GRVL and the UCI Gravel World Series races of The Gralloch and Houffa and then her first World Championships in Belgium, where Marianne Vos won.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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