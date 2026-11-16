FDJ United-Suez will become TotalEnergies-FDJ United in 2027 and beyond after striking a significant five-year deal to bring the French energy company into the women's peloton for the first time.

The partnership was announced on Monday afternoon, with TotalEnergies replacing Suez as a naming sponsor and finding its way back to title sponsorship of a cycling team very soon after not renewing its relationship with men's ProTeam TotalEnergies.

The deal, which team manager Stephen Delcourt tells Cyclingnews only came together in the last few weeks and months, marks an important milestone moment in the history of the French team, which has grown from a small squad in 2006 to the most successful team of 2026, with rapid growth particularly over the last five years.

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"We are incredibly proud today. One of France’s greatest business success stories is joining our team: TotalEnergies who, alongside FDJ UNITED, will support our national and international ambitions for the next five years," Delcourt said in a press release.

"This new chapter in the story of our squad allows us to establish ourselves at the very top of the global sport, and also to continue to deliver on the two goals of our raison d’être: shining a spotlight on women’s sports and inspiring young people to see sport as a means to personal and professional fulfillment."

Current title sponsors Suez will depart as a result of the new partnership, with Delcourt adding: "I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to SUEZ Group, who has helped us achieve so much since 2022." FDJ United, who have been title sponsor of the team since 2017, will continue as second naming partner.

The latest major new sponsor for the French team comes just a few months after Red Bull made their first step into women's cycling with a helmet partnership with the team.

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'It was really, really fast'

Changing title sponsors was not necessarily on the cards for 2027, Delcourt explained, speaking to Cyclingnews earlier on Monday, but the opportunity to partner with TotalEnergies arose over the summer.

"It was after the Tour de France, but it was more after the season," he said. "We know that TotalEnergies were really interested to invest in women's sport and women's cycling, because they are already a partner of ASO for the Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix Femmes, so we have the same network and there are events where we're together.

"So I had a special conversation with the CEO and after that it was really natural that we speak about how we can work together, but in fact it was really, really fast – if you called me one month ago, I was not able to speak about that, it was not a clear project. But when somebody wants the same thing and has the same values then you want to grow together."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Signing a deal for five years is particularly significant, as many deals in the pro peloton – even headline sponsor deals – are only signed according to the WorldTour license cycle, but Delcourt has secured the longest deal in his team's history to underwrite their future.

"To sign for five years, especially in this moment of the worldwide economy, it's really comfortable for us and it's an important signal for women's cycling. Two leading French companies with really strong international footprints and goals, to invest in women's cycling, I think is really, really important for our discipline.

"2025 and 2026 were incredible seasons, so after that, after these last six years, to have the signal to sign with a big company like TotalEnergies for five years, for us, wow, it's more than a win. Or maybe it's win number 34."

TotalEnergies retreat from men's peloton and invest in women's peloton

TotalEnergies is ending its title sponsorship of Jean-René Bernaudeau's long-running men's team at the end of this year, having begun its sponsorship in 2016 with Direct Energie, a company that was acquired in 2018 by the energy giant then known simply as Total.

TotalEnergies is also a non-title sponsor of the Netcompany Ineos team, appearing on British team's jersey since the middle of 2025, with reports in the past 18 months that a larger sponsorship package was being explored. It is unclear how this latest news leaves that particular relationship – Cyclingnews has contacted TotalEnergies for clarity.

In any case, it is significant that a long-term sponsor of the men's peloton is now focusing on women's racing.

"After more than 10 years of supporting the TotalEnergies men’s team, we are continuing our commitment to cycling by embracing women’s cycling," said Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

"TotalEnergies is pleased to promote the visibility and growth of women’s cycling at the world’s highest level. We are proud to support the ambitions of these champions and to share the values we cherish: team spirit, performance minded and the determination to move forward together. This partnership also reflects our commitment to giving women their rightful place, both in sport and within our company."

Delcourt cites Paris-Roubaix – won this year by FDJ rider Franziska Koch – as an example of the unpredictability of women's racing (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Delcourt, this is a result of the growing popularity and excitement around women's racing, which is often praised as more thrilling than it's men's counterpart.

"For me, it's really important that everybody understands that women's cycling now offer a different kind of spectacle and performance. Last week I was listening to a cycling podcast on French radio, and they said that it's really, really interesting to follow women's cycling because we never know what can happen. There is always a show."

Delcourt also hopes that the arrival of yet another high-profile sponsor into women's cycling can bring visibility and benefit to the sport at all levels, not just for his team.

"I really hope this announcement can benefit to all the women's cycling areas – for the other WorldTeams but also for Continental teams, junior teams, for all the federations – that now companies can invest in women's cycling. I really hope that when other brands see that TotalEnergies want to invest, [they think] 'Oh, maybe we need to look at women's cycling' and they will invest, because I don't want to grow if the others don't grow. We need all of the ecosystem to grow together."

Commitment to growth in more ways than one

What growth in the new TotalEnergies era will look like for the FDJ team is not yet decided, not least because the planning has only just begun, but Delcourt was clear that it won't be about immediately going out and buying new flashy riders.

"First, short term, we need to invest and structure the company because we are a big team on the sport level, but we need to grow also as a company," he said.

"We want to structure more on the administrative and financial side of the team and the team departments to improve also as an employer and to be a comfortable place for my staff. A new performance coach will arrive, a new CFO will arrive. We want to help also all my logistics managers to optimise, to be efficient. So for me, that will be my hobby for the first quarter of 2027, to start the next generation project."

That said, expanding their development and sporting structure is certainly on the team's list of hopes for the future, with the launch of their Specialized TMRW cyclo-cross arm already laying the foundations for a possible road development team.

"We started [that process] before TotalEnergies because we started also a cyclo-cross team and the name of the cyclo-cross team is Specialized TMRW – there is the word 'tomorrow' and that is an important one. The team is a tomorrow project, because for us to be good now is good, but we want also to be good tomorrow.

"Now with a five-year partnership with TotalEnergies, we have the resources to work in an efficient way and to create something. I don't know now exactly what we want to do about the formation in general, but we really want to invest in the next generation to be good at the present and the future. I'm really excited about this part."

TotalEnergies-FDJ United will unveil their new jersey and branding in December.

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