Is Nannup delivering the first 'real' UCI Gravel World Championships?

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'It's the first time we're going to potentially see a gravel rider maybe win' says Tiffany Cromwell

Australian gravel champion Tiffany Cromwell on her way to the win at the 2026 UCI Gravel World Series event, SEVEN, which ran on the World Championships course
Australian gravel champion Tiffany Cromwell on her way to the win at the 2026 UCI Gravel World Series event, SEVEN, which ran on the World Championships course (Image credit: Patrick Boeré / SEVEN Gravel Race)

It is clear that Nannup in Western Australia is going to be a UCI Gravel World Championships unlike any we have seen before, with it hardly possible to make a bigger detour in location after four European-based editions.

The change, however, runs far deeper than a position on the map, with the race also taking full advantage of its remote location, which offers one crucial natural resource in abundance: endless gravel roads.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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