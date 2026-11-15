Lidl-Trek unveils new cyclo-cross team but Thibau Nys stays with father’s squad

Lidl-Trek team announced that it will field a cyclo-cross team with multi-discipline riders Blanka Vas and Fleur Moors as the first big names. The CX team will be managed by directeur sportif Tom De Kort, who joins from De Ceuster Bouwkranen Cycling Team, starting November 22.

Revealed on social media, the Lidl-Trek CX team will make “its debut next weekend.”

In a surprise move announced in September, 25-year-old Vas revealed she would leave SD Worx-Protime for Lidl-Trek, with the switch taking effect on October 1 rather than the usual January 1. The formation of Lidl-Trek’s new cyclo-cross team could explain the unusual timing. At the beginning of 2026, the Hungarian went on to finish fourth at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Hulst.

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In the 2025-26 CX season, Moors raced for cross legend Sven Nys’ team Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions. After her fourth-place finish in the U23 race in Hulst, she claimed a runner-up finish on the road in Wevelgem for In Flanders Fields.

One name that is missing from the list is European champion Thibau Nys. The 24-year-old Belgian races for the German WorldTour team on the road, but not in cyclo-cross, where he lines up for his father’s squad. He has a contract with each team until 2028.

Father Sven told Wielerflits that Thibau was asked but did not want to switch to a new team.

"They have asked him that question before", Sven told Wielerflits. "But we have a contract and we are going to stick to it.”

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"Crossing for Lidl-Trek is not an issue for the time being,” Thibau Nys added. "For the time being, everything will continue as it goes. That is going very well, everything goes in a good relationship. I hope it can stay that way. At the moment there is no reason for changes, because the contracts are still running. And I'm happy about that."

Also racing for the elder Nys squad is Lucinda Brand. In order to stay with the man that she credited for helping her rediscover her love of racing, the world champion switched on the road to Canyon-SRAM Scalable Capital for two years after spending nearly half of her 18 years in the pro peloton with Lidl-Trek. Brand also re-signed for two years with the CX squad.

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