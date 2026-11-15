Lidl-Trek unveils new cyclo-cross team but Thibau Nys stays with father’s squad

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Fleur Mons and Blanka Vas to race CX in new team this winter

BERINGEN, BELGIUM - JANUARY 10: Fleur Moors of Belgium competes during the 109th Belgian National Cyclo-cross Championships 2026 - Women&#039;s Elite on January 10, 2026 in Beringen, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Fleur Moors in action at the 2026 Belgian National Cyclo-cross Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lidl-Trek team announced that it will field a cyclo-cross team with multi-discipline riders Blanka Vas and Fleur Moors as the first big names. The CX team will be managed by directeur sportif Tom De Kort, who joins from De Ceuster Bouwkranen Cycling Team, starting November 22.

Revealed on social media, the Lidl-Trek CX team will make “its debut next weekend.”

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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