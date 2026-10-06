An open field with no Evenepoel or Ganna – Analysing the European Championships elite men's time trial contenders

By
Published

Established veterans and promising youngsters face off in Slovenia

Jakob Söderqvist, Stefan Kùng, and Primoź Rogliċ are among the top favourites for the 2026 European time trial title
Jakob Söderqvist, Stefan Kùng, and Primoź Rogliċ are among the top favourites for the 2026 European time trial title (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:
Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.