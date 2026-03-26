Keegan Swenson 'pain free' after hip fracture but new schedule has him skip European race in order to focus on Unbound 200

News
By published

Three-time winner of Life Time Grand Prix removes The Traka from schedule in order to focus on success at US off-road series

Specialized Off-road men&#039;s contingency for 2026 (L to R): Matt Beers, Mads Würtz Schmidt and Keegan Swenson
(Image credit: Specialized Off-road Racing)

Keegan Swenson finally got the green light from his doctors, and now he can "push some watts" on the bike to restart his 2026 season.

With just two days of racing completed with his new Specialized Off-road team since February, the three-time Life Time Grand Prix overall champion can now shift his focus to pounding some pain-free laps at the season opener on April 16 at Sea Otter Classic Gravel.

Article continues below

"His recovery is going smoothly, and he’s able to train normally again per the doctor's clearance, and he is pain-free. He has more follow-ups to ensure he’s continuing in the right direction," a Specialized Off-Road spokesperson told Cyclingnews.

"Sea Otter will be his first race back, followed by Levi’s GranFondo as long as Sea Otter feels good with his body."

"Sofia [Villafañe, his teammate and spouse] was like, you should get an X-ray. I'm like, 'no, I can walk, I'm fine. I can ride by bike, I'm fine.' So I raced Santa Vall on the broken pelvis, and then went to South Africa, assuming it was fine.

He finally received "the green light to push some watts" a few days ago, the team confirming he would make the start at Sea Otter, where he'll line up with Beers, who finished second last year at the Grand Prix opener, and another new men's addition to the Specialized squad, Mads Würtz Schmidt, who won Santa Vall in February.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our gravel cycling coverage in 2026. We'll be on the ground at the biggest races of the season, bringing you breaking news, expert analysis, in-depth features, and much more. Find out more.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.