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Can anyone challenge world champion Marlen Reusser? – European Championship elite women's time trial contenders

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One major climb marks the 22km Slovenian course where the rainbow jersey will be hoping to add another title to her collection

Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) during the liite women&#039;s time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser will start the Euros TT as favourite (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The European Championships have only included elite races since 2016, and in those 10 editions just four riders have held the women's time trial title, with Ellen van Dijk, Marlen Reusser, Anna van der Breggen and Lotte Kopecky all tasting success. Will there be a new name in 2026? Or will Marlen Reusser set a new record of five titles, to go with her second world title won in Montreal two weeks ago?

This year’s race starts and finishes in the central Slovenian town of Šenčur, and whoever takes the title this year will need to overcome a challenging 22.1km course which includes almost 400m of vertical ascent, almost all of which comes in the first half of the race.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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