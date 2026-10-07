Gravel grid anomalies, national teams in name only and self funding – Explaining the workings of a UCI Gravel World Championships

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Through a mirky tug of war between the sanctioned and unsanctioned systems of gravel racing, we'll try to bring some clarity

Elite men&#039;s peloton competes at 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships in Zuid-Limburg, Netherlands
Elite men's peloton competes at 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships in Zuid-Limburg, Netherlands (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
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The UCI Road World Championships have nearly a century of history and in mountain bike there have been decades to carve out the lay of the land. However, the global cycling body has only introduced a gravel battle for the rainbow jersey in recent years, making the discipline of uneven surfaces also one where the ins and outs of the competition for the title also aren't as smoothly paved into the collective memory of the cycling world.

The handlebars may be curled and road racers may have dominated the top steps, but there are some vast differences between the race for a road rainbow jersey and a gravel one, not least of all the role of national teams. Nor does it replicate the set-up of mountain bike title races, where riders from other disciplines are often completely on the back foot because of the grid position which leaves them well back on the start grid.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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