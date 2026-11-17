A cyclist rides on Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, in front of the famous Mount Teide

The inaugural edition of the Vuelta Ciclista a Canarias, set to be staged in January 2027, has been cancelled, the race's organisers announced on Monday.

The race, to be held on the Canary Islands 1,000km off the Spanish mainland, was set to run for four days between January 14-17 on the islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria, with ambitions to expand to six days in the future.

However, the organisers have said that the race will be postponed "in order to ensure all the organisational, logistical, and safety conditions that an event of this scale requires". The debut edition will now take place in January 2028.

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"Since receiving confirmation of the dates in the last week of September, we have been working intensively and at a demanding pace on all preparations: designing routes, creating professional race itineraries, and holding meetings with state security forces, the Government Delegation, and the municipal authorities of the start and finish locations in both Gran Canaria and Tenerife," read a statement from the organisers.

"Throughout this process, we have benefited from the trust and collaboration of public institutions, which have shown their support for the project. However, despite the significant work completed and the progress made, we believe that the current timeline does not yet provide all the necessary guarantees to ensure the optimal execution of a competition of this nature."

Showcasing the 'eternal spring'

The stage race was announced at the end of September, and in October, race organiser Noelia Pérez told Cyclingnews that the motivation for staging the race was to offer an alternative to early-season racing in more remote destinations and to show that warm-weather riding is available in Europe year-round.

"Here we train in short sleeves and shorts 365 days of the year, and we wanted to show that. You have to see that to believe that," she said.

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"Plus there's a lot of racing in Australia and the Middle East at that time of year, but this is for those who've stayed in Europe who say 'Ooh, let's go and find some warm weather in the Canary Islands'. Because if they're on the rollers training indoors on the mainland because of the cold, we've got what we call 'the eternal spring' here.

"Being the first race of the year also shows people what they can do in the Canary Islands as well."

However, riders will now have to wait another year to take on the first-ever edition of the Vuelta Ciclista Canarias, which was set to run as a 2.1 UCI-ranked race.

"Out of a sense of responsibility and commitment to the institutions, participants, teams, and fans, we have decided to reschedule the event for January 2028," the statement continued.

"Throughout 2027, we will continue working to finalise every detail, ensuring that the Vuelta Ciclista a Canarias becomes a resounding success for Gran Canaria, Tenerife, the Canary Islands as a whole, and – most importantly – for cycling and sport in general.

"This decision reflects our commitment to carrying out this project with the rigour, professionalism, and ambition that the Canary Islands deserve."

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