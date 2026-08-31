Mads Würtz Schmidt goes solo to defend men's European gravel title as Femke Markus sweeps up women's jersey in Houffalize sprint

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Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Denmark) claims victory at the UEC Gravel European Championships in Houffalize 2026
Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Denmark) claims victory at the UEC Gravel European Championships in Houffalize 2026 (Image credit: UEC | Sprint Cycling Agency)

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark) continued to make himself at home on the top step of the podium, going solo to defend the men's elite UEC Gravel European Championships title on Sunday, while Femke Markus (Netherlands) was victorious in the three-way sprint that decided the elite women's race in Houffalize.

The 138km elite title races with 2,190m of elevation gain played out over three laps of a 70% off-road loop, starting and finishing in Houffalize, taking in forest roads and with the the climbing concentrated in the first half of each lap.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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