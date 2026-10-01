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Some big absentees, but plenty of quality and a favourite with a question mark – Analysing the European Championships men's road race contenders

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From Remco Evenepoel's individual quality to the potential collective might of Italy – here are the riders who are set to light up the race on Sunday

Primož Roglič, Remco Evenepoel, and Mads Pedersen are among the top contenders at the 2026 UEC Road European Championships
Primož Roglič, Remco Evenepoel, and Mads Pedersen are among the top contenders at the 2026 UEC Road European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After the drama of the World Championships last weekend, there's more major national-team title-fight racing coming up with the European Championships, and we're taking a closer look at the potential winners of the elite men's road race on Sunday.

The European Championships road race occupies an awkward slot on the calendar, coming one week after Worlds, one week ahead of Il Lombardia, and in the middle of a number of other one-day races in Italy. That, along with a reticence from some trade teams to release key riders for two big events in national colours, has left the start list slightly diluted.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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