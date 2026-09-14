'I expect a very hard race with big time gaps' – A UCI Gravel World Championships title defence for Florian Vermeersch in Nannup

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UAE Team Emirates rider has been on the past three years, but can he do it again on the challenging Western Australian course

Belgian Florian Vermeersch celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men elite race at the UCI World Gravel Championships, Sunday 12 October 2025, in Maastricht, The Netherlands. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) claims the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships elite men's race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winner of the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships elite men's race, Florian Vermeersch, has decided to make the trip out to Australia to defend his world title on the gravel roads of Nannup.

The Belgian UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider won the title in the Netherlands with a solo effort of nearly 20km on the 180km course with 1,650 metres of climbing, with the victory finally coming after two years of taking the runner up slot at the event. This year he'll be lining up in prime position on Sunday October 11 and with the number one on his back on a decidedly different course, and one which is also considerably further from home.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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