Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de Romandie 2026 overview Date April 28-May 3, 2026 Start location tba Finish location tba Length tba UCI class WorldTour Last edition 2025 Tour de Romandie Previous winner João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

The 79th edition of the Tour de Romandie brings the WorldTour peloton to west Switzerland for six days of intense, hilly racing in 2026.

When the Tour de Romandie launched in 1947, there were four days of racing. It was elevated to the WorldTour in 2011, and now, with six days of competition, it serves as preparation for riders and teams headed to the Giro d’Italia. and a source of vital ranking points.

In 2022, organisers launched the Tour de Romandie Féminin, which makes up part of the Women's WorldTour calendar.

Irishman Stephen Roche holds the current record for most GC victories, taking the title in 1983, 1984 and 1987. There are 12 other riders who have a pair of overall titles, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) reaching that achievement most recently with wins in 2018 and 2019.

In 2024, Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) confirmed his stage racing prowess with a slim victory over Aleksandr Vlasov and Florian Lipowitz of Bora-Hansgrohe.

In 2025, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) powered to second place in the time trial behind Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep to win the overall.

Almeida started the day three seconds down on Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) but overhauled the Frenchman, to win by 30 seconds to seize the GC victory. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished third overall.

Tour de Romandie race history

The Tour de Romandie was founded in 1947 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Swiss Cycling Union. That first edition brought together 10 teams and a total of 40 riders for four stages of racing, Belgium's Désiré Keteleer securing the overall victory.

Eight Swiss riders have won the Tour de Romandie, Tony Rominger securing the crown on home soil in 1991 and 1995, while Pascal Richard went back-to-back in 1993 and 1994.

The race was elevated to ProTour level in 2006, then five years later to WorldTour status. The high alpine mountains of Switzerland are on full display for the event, and provide the perfect tuneup for the first Grand Tour of the season, the Giro d'Italia, which arrives the following week.