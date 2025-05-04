Tour de Romandie: Remco Evenepoel wins stage 5 time trial as João Almeida steals overall victory on final day

Almeida second in Genève time trial, eclipses Lenny Martinez to secure overall title

Remco Evenepoel wins stage 5 final time trial at Tour de Romandie
Remco Evenepoel wins stage 5 final time trial at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)
World and Olympic time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) won the stage 5 time trial at the Tour de Romandie on Sunday, as João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) powered to second place to win the overall.

Almeida started the day three seconds down on stage 4 winner and race leader Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious), and successfully overhauled the Frenchman, beating him by 30 seconds to seize the GC victory. Martinez finished 13th on the stage, enough to finish second overall.

