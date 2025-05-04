Tour de Romandie: Remco Evenepoel wins stage 5 time trial as João Almeida steals overall victory on final day
Almeida second in Genève time trial, eclipses Lenny Martinez to secure overall title
World and Olympic time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) won the stage 5 time trial at the Tour de Romandie on Sunday, as João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) powered to second place to win the overall.
Almeida started the day three seconds down on stage 4 winner and race leader Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious), and successfully overhauled the Frenchman, beating him by 30 seconds to seize the GC victory. Martinez finished 13th on the stage, enough to finish second overall.
Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished fourth on the stage to move onto the podium and finish third as Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana), previously second, shipped a lot of time in the TT and slipped down the rankings.
Third on the day went to Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana), who set an impressive time early on and was only beaten by the GC riders.
"Of course, I feel very happy. The goal was to win the race," Almeida said. Unfortunately, I didn't win a stage, but we were always in the front, and that's what matters. I'm super happy for the overall win. I need to thank the whole team; they did a really good job, and we can be proud of it.
"What counts is the last day, right? So I think it was the right day [to take the lead]. To be honest, I was struggling the whole week; I was never feeling 100 per cent, but I gave my best, and I never gave up. Sometimes it's all about your mindset."
Though only 17km in length, the final time trial made for some significant moves in the top 10, not just Almeida grabbing the win, but Evenepoel's win saw him climb up to fifth overall and cap off a mixed week with a victory after dropping back on the Queen stage on Saturday.
"It was quite a unique course, I'd say, with a technical start and then a long straight line towards the climb and then a long time on the power to come back, but I think I did an almost perfect time trial, the maximum I could do today, so I'm happy to come back with a victory today," Evenepoel said at the finish.
"I came here with quite normal ambitions, nothing crazy, I knew I was coming to this race with some up and down form, so I didn't have big ambitions. I was mainly focusing on today's stage."
How it unfolded
Stage 5's final time trial saw the riders take on a 17.1km course around Geneva, largely flat but with one steady rise in the second half.
Of the early starters, it was Danish TT specialist Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) who recorded the initial fastest time, setting a benchmark time of 21:11, though with such strong time trialists amongst the top GC riders, that time was always expected to fall.
It was a surprising name that first knocked Price-Pejtersen off the hot seat when Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) took four seconds off the Dane, but that time didn't last long either, as Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana) soon knocked a big 15 seconds off the best time.
Bettiol's strong time stood for most of the afternoon, with only Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) coming close, but that changed when the GC riders started to finish.
After feeling slightly off the pace in the mountains, time trial world champion Evenepoel was back at his best on his TT bike, knocking 18 seconds off of Bettiol's time to grab the lead and set a time that no one else could touch.
With Evenepoel having the stage win in the bag, the final times were just about the GC, with Almeida clocking a time 11 seconds down on the Belgian but enough to take the overall victory from Martinez, who put in a strong effort in the discipline to hold onto second.
Martinez will also take home the best young rider's jersey, whilst Ben Zwiehoff (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the mountains classification, and the points jersey goes to Jay Vine.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Romandie: Remco Evenepoel wins stage 5 time trial as João Almeida steals overall victory on final dayAlmeida second in Genève time trial, eclipses Lenny Martinez to secure overall title
-
The Traka mega tech gallery: Mountain bike tech, custom bikes, and hyper-expensive buildsAt The Traka the amateur bikes are just as interesting as the pro ones, so here's over one hundred images to really get your teeth into
-
La Vuelta Femenina: Lidl-Trek storm to opening team time trial victory as Ellen van Dijk takes overall leadSD Worx-Protime race into second place, Liv AlUla Jayco third at three seconds behind the winning team in Barcelona
-
'Nothing is set for my future' – Elia Viviani leaves the door open to race in 2026 and target 100 wins after maiden Lotto victoryItalian scored his 90th career victory in the Tour of Turkey after an 18-month drought