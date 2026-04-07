Tour de Romandie 2026 route

The Tour de Romandie returns in 2026 for six days of high-elevation racing totalling 851.9 kilometres and 14,183 metres of elevation gain. A playground for the climbers, the route again passes through the French-speaking regions of Switzerland with 17 classified climbs on offer.

Last year, the men's WorldTour event started and ended with individual time trials, but this time there is only an opening prologue, so the five road stages increase the total distance by close to 165km.

The race begins in Villars-sur-Glâne with a prologue. Each stage thereafter offers three or four classified climbs, with a mountaintop finish at Leysin, overlooking the Rhone Valley and Lake Geneva.

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Read on for all the details of the 2026 Tour de Romandie route.

Prologue: Villars-sur-Glâne (ITT)

Image 1 of 2 Profile for prologue at 2026 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tour de Romandie) Route map for prologue at 2026 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tour de Romandie)

A loop around Villars-sur-Glâne sets the GC order for the rest of the week in the opening prologue. A pair of 90-degree turns on the approach to the finish line are the only obstacles on paper, while the unpredictable weather could become a factor. Aside from Rohan Dennis in 2021, who won by 9 seconds, the prologue winner typically earns the top honours in fractions of a second.

Stage 1: Martigny-Martigny, 171.2km

Image 1 of 2 Stage 1 profile at the 2026 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tour de Romandie) Route map for stage 1 at 2026 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tour de Romandie)

The first road stage of the 2026 Tour de Romandie stays mainly on valley roads to and from Martigny, with three circuits to the north-west to cross a category 3 La Passe. Then the peloton follows the Rhone River to the north-east for an intermediate sprint in Saxon, and hits the first major climb of the week at Ovronnaz, a 12km ascent averaging 9.1% gradient. Only 33km remain from the top of the category 1 climb for an expected reduced bunch sprint back in Martigny.

Stage 2: Rue-Vucherens, 173.1km