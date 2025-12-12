Paris-Roubaix 2026
Category
UCI WorldTour
Date
April 12, 2026
Start
Compiègne
Finish
Roubaix velodrome
Distance
259.2km
Previous edition
Previous winner
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
Paris-Roubaix history
Often described as the Queen of the Classics or the Hell of the North, Paris-Roubaix is the third Monument of the cycling season and arguably the most recognisable event in the sport after the Tour de France. The race dates back to 1896 and has taken place 120 times since then.
Compiègne – around 80km outside of Paris – has hosted the race start since 1977, while Paris played host from the very start up to 1967.
Belgians have dominated the cobbled Classic, with 57 winners over the years.
Two Belgians share the accolade of taking the most wins at the race, with Roger De Vlaeminck winning four times in the 1970s and Tom Boonen completing his quadruple between 2005 and 2012. As you'd expect, the honour roll is replete with huge names from cycling history, from Eddy Merckx and Sean Kelly to Johan Museeuw and Fausto Coppi.
In 2025 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) powered to a third win in a row in the Hell of the North.
Race debutant Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) stayed on terms with him into the finale but then faded to second after misjudging a turn and having an ungraceful get-off with 40 kilometres to go.
