'You have to constantly feel things could go wrong' – Decathlon CMA CGM explain why Paul Seixas is racing the team time trial in Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

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19-year-old Frenchman leads depleted home team in crucial pre-Tour de France dress rehearsal

2026 Road World Championships: Paul Seixas as part of the silver-medal-winning French TTT team in the mixed relay event
2026 Road World Championships: Paul Seixas as part of the silver-medal-winning French TTT team in the mixed relay event (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes GC contenders face their first major challenge of the overall battle this afternoon in the stage 3 team time trial, but for leading favourite Paul Seixas, it will be an even more crucial test.

As Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad pointed out on Tuesday, this is the first time the 19-year-old has raced a full-scale team time trial as a pro. Only his participation in the World Championships in Rwanda mixed relay event, where the French sextet took silver, could be seen as a very partial precedent at this level.

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