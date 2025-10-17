Tour de France 2026
When is the Tour de France?
July 4-26
Tour de France starts in:
Barcelona
Tour de France finishes in:
Paris
Category
WorldTour
Distance
3,333km
Previous edition
Previous Edition - Winner
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
2026 Tour de France information
The 2026 Tour de France heads to Spain for the Grand Départ in Barcelona on July 4, 2026 where the race will begin with a team time trial.
It's been rare for a Grand Tour team time trial to land on the first stage, and the last time the Tour de France began with one, it was 1971, and the opening stage was an 11-kilometre TTT in Mulhouse, won by Eddy Merckx's Molteni team.
The Tour de France will have three stages in northern Spain, centred around Barcelona and the climb to Montjuïc, before entering France and the Pyrenees as early as stage 3 to Les Angles.
The remaining details of the route were revealed on October 23, 2026 by Christian Prudhomme in Paris, with back-to-back gruelling mountain stages and a double use of Alpe d'Huez on stages 19 and 20 unveiled as the highlight.
After snaking its way from Bordeaux over to Le Markstein and back down to the Alps, racing at the 2026 Tour de France will return to Paris and once again feature the electric Montmartre climb that saw the final stage lit up in 2025.
See the full details of the 2026 Tour de France route.
2026 Tour de France race schedule
Stage
Date
Start/Finish
Distance
July 4
Stage 1 (TTT)
Barcelona to Barcelona
19km
July 5
Stage 2
Tarragona to Barcelona
182km
July 6
Stage 3
Granollers to Les Angles
196km
July 7
Stage 4
Carcassonne to Foix
182km
July 8
Stage 5
Lannemezan to Pau
158km
July 9
Stage 6
Pau to Gavarnie-Gèdre
186km
July 10
Stage 7
Hagetmau to Bordeaux
175km
July 11
Stage 8
Périgueux to Bergerac
182km
July 12
Stage 9
Malemort to Ussel
185km
July 13
Rest 1
Cantal
July 14
Stage 10
Aurillac to Le Lioran
167km
July 15
Stage 11
Vichy to Nevers
161km
July 16
Stage 12
Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saône
181km
July 17
Stage 13
Dole to Belfort
205km
July 18
Stage 14
Mulhouse to Le Markstein
155km
July 19
Stage 15
Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison
184km
July 20
Rest 2
Haute-Savoie
July 21
Stage 16 (ITT)
Évian Les-Bains to Thonon Les-Bains
26km
July 22
Stage 17
Chambéry to Voiron
175km
July 23
Stage 18
Voiron to Orcières Merlette
185km
July 24
Stage 19
Gap to Alpe d'Huez
128km
July 25
Stage 20
Le Bourg d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez
171km
July 26
Stage 21
Thoiry to Paris
130km
How does the Tour de France work?
The 113th edition of the Tour de France starts in Barcelona on July 4 and ends three weeks later.
Riders have to cover all 21 stages of the 2026 Tour de France route.
The rider who completes the distance in the fastest time wins the race, also known as the 'overall classification'. Each day, the rider who has completed the entire distance raced the quickest is the leader of the Tour de France, and wears a yellow jersey to signify him as such.
Read more about the jerseys of the Tour de France.
There is a secondary time classification for the best rider under the age of 26, the best young riders' classification, and he wears a white jersey if leading.
Riders also gain points for their position at the end of each day of racing, known as "stages". There is a secondary prize for the rider who gains the most points - the points classification, and the leader each day wears a green jersey.
There are also points atop a select number of mountain passes for the first riders to cross the top, with more points available the harder the mountain is to climb. The leader of the mountains classification wears a white jersey with red polka dots.
Most days, the peloton race the distance of the Tour de France stage as a bunch. This year's Tour de France features two individual time trials, where riders race a set distance alone against the clock.
There are other prizes, too. Read about the Souvenir Henri Desgranges and Souvenir Jacques-Goddet.
Who is riding the Tour de France 2026? Stay tuned for the start list.
Find out how to watch the Tour de France.
