Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de France 2026 overview When is the Tour de France? July 4-26 Tour de France starts in: Barcelona Tour de France finishes in: Paris Category WorldTour Distance 3,333km Previous edition 2025 Tour de France Previous Edition - Winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tour de France map 2026 (Image credit: ASO)

2026 Tour de France information

The 2026 Tour de France heads to Spain for the Grand Départ in Barcelona on July 4, 2026 where the race will begin with a team time trial.

It's been rare for a Grand Tour team time trial to land on the first stage, and the last time the Tour de France began with one, it was 1971, and the opening stage was an 11-kilometre TTT in Mulhouse, won by Eddy Merckx's Molteni team.

The Tour de France will have three stages in northern Spain, centred around Barcelona and the climb to Montjuïc, before entering France and the Pyrenees as early as stage 3 to Les Angles.

The remaining details of the route were revealed on October 23, 2026 by Christian Prudhomme in Paris, with back-to-back gruelling mountain stages and a double use of Alpe d'Huez on stages 19 and 20 unveiled as the highlight.

After snaking its way from Bordeaux over to Le Markstein and back down to the Alps, racing at the 2026 Tour de France will return to Paris and once again feature the electric Montmartre climb that saw the final stage lit up in 2025.

See the full details of the 2026 Tour de France route.

2026 Tour de France race schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Date Start/Finish Distance July 4 Stage 1 (TTT) Barcelona to Barcelona 19km July 5 Stage 2 Tarragona to Barcelona 182km July 6 Stage 3 Granollers to Les Angles 196km July 7 Stage 4 Carcassonne to Foix 182km July 8 Stage 5 Lannemezan to Pau 158km July 9 Stage 6 Pau to Gavarnie-Gèdre 186km July 10 Stage 7 Hagetmau to Bordeaux 175km July 11 Stage 8 Périgueux to Bergerac 182km July 12 Stage 9 Malemort to Ussel 185km July 13 Rest 1 Cantal Row 9 - Cell 3 July 14 Stage 10 Aurillac to Le Lioran 167km July 15 Stage 11 Vichy to Nevers 161km July 16 Stage 12 Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saône 181km July 17 Stage 13 Dole to Belfort 205km July 18 Stage 14 Mulhouse to Le Markstein 155km July 19 Stage 15 Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison 184km July 20 Rest 2 Haute-Savoie Row 16 - Cell 3 July 21 Stage 16 (ITT) Évian Les-Bains to Thonon Les-Bains 26km July 22 Stage 17 Chambéry to Voiron 175km July 23 Stage 18 Voiron to Orcières Merlette 185km July 24 Stage 19 Gap to Alpe d'Huez 128km July 25 Stage 20 Le Bourg d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez 171km July 26 Stage 21 Thoiry to Paris 130km

How does the Tour de France work?

The 113th edition of the Tour de France starts in Barcelona on July 4 and ends three weeks later.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Riders have to cover all 21 stages of the 2026 Tour de France route.

The rider who completes the distance in the fastest time wins the race, also known as the 'overall classification'. Each day, the rider who has completed the entire distance raced the quickest is the leader of the Tour de France, and wears a yellow jersey to signify him as such.

Read more about the jerseys of the Tour de France.

There is a secondary time classification for the best rider under the age of 26, the best young riders' classification, and he wears a white jersey if leading.

Riders also gain points for their position at the end of each day of racing, known as "stages". There is a secondary prize for the rider who gains the most points - the points classification, and the leader each day wears a green jersey.

There are also points atop a select number of mountain passes for the first riders to cross the top, with more points available the harder the mountain is to climb. The leader of the mountains classification wears a white jersey with red polka dots.

Most days, the peloton race the distance of the Tour de France stage as a bunch. This year's Tour de France features two individual time trials, where riders race a set distance alone against the clock.

There are other prizes, too. Read about the Souvenir Henri Desgranges and Souvenir Jacques-Goddet.

Who is riding the Tour de France 2026? Stay tuned for the start list.

Find out how to watch the Tour de France.

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Tour de France - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from every stage of the race as it happens and more. Find out more.