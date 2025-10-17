Tour de France 2026

Tour de France 2026 overview

When is the Tour de France?

July 4-26

Tour de France starts in:

Barcelona

Tour de France finishes in:

Paris

Category

WorldTour

Distance

3,333km

Previous edition

2025 Tour de France

Previous Edition - Winner

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tour de France map 2026

Tour de France map 2026 (Image credit: ASO)

2026 Tour de France information

The 2026 Tour de France heads to Spain for the Grand Départ in Barcelona on July 4, 2026 where the race will begin with a team time trial.

It's been rare for a Grand Tour team time trial to land on the first stage, and the last time the Tour de France began with one, it was 1971, and the opening stage was an 11-kilometre TTT in Mulhouse, won by Eddy Merckx's Molteni team.

The Tour de France will have three stages in northern Spain, centred around Barcelona and the climb to Montjuïc, before entering France and the Pyrenees as early as stage 3 to Les Angles.

The remaining details of the route were revealed on October 23, 2026 by Christian Prudhomme in Paris, with back-to-back gruelling mountain stages and a double use of Alpe d'Huez on stages 19 and 20 unveiled as the highlight.

After snaking its way from Bordeaux over to Le Markstein and back down to the Alps, racing at the 2026 Tour de France will return to Paris and once again feature the electric Montmartre climb that saw the final stage lit up in 2025.

See the full details of the 2026 Tour de France route.

2026 Tour de France race schedule

Stage

Date

Start/Finish

Distance

July 4

Stage 1 (TTT)

Barcelona to Barcelona

19km

July 5

Stage 2

Tarragona to Barcelona

182km

July 6

Stage 3

Granollers to Les Angles

196km

July 7

Stage 4

Carcassonne to Foix

182km

July 8

Stage 5

Lannemezan to Pau

158km

July 9

Stage 6

Pau to Gavarnie-Gèdre

186km

July 10

Stage 7

Hagetmau to Bordeaux

175km

July 11

Stage 8

Périgueux to Bergerac

182km

July 12

Stage 9

Malemort to Ussel

185km

July 13

Rest 1

Cantal

Row 9 - Cell 3

July 14

Stage 10

Aurillac to Le Lioran

167km

July 15

Stage 11

Vichy to Nevers

161km

July 16

Stage 12

Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saône

181km

July 17

Stage 13

Dole to Belfort

205km

July 18

Stage 14

Mulhouse to Le Markstein

155km

July 19

Stage 15

Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison

184km

July 20

Rest 2

Haute-Savoie

Row 16 - Cell 3

July 21

Stage 16 (ITT)

Évian Les-Bains to Thonon Les-Bains

26km

July 22

Stage 17

Chambéry to Voiron

175km

July 23

Stage 18

Voiron to Orcières Merlette

185km

July 24

Stage 19

Gap to Alpe d'Huez

128km

July 25

Stage 20

Le Bourg d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez

171km

July 26

Stage 21

Thoiry to Paris

130km

How does the Tour de France work?

The 113th edition of the Tour de France starts in Barcelona on July 4 and ends three weeks later.

Riders have to cover all 21 stages of the 2026 Tour de France route.

The rider who completes the distance in the fastest time wins the race, also known as the 'overall classification'. Each day, the rider who has completed the entire distance raced the quickest is the leader of the Tour de France, and wears a yellow jersey to signify him as such.

Read more about the jerseys of the Tour de France.

There is a secondary time classification for the best rider under the age of 26, the best young riders' classification, and he wears a white jersey if leading.

Riders also gain points for their position at the end of each day of racing, known as "stages". There is a secondary prize for the rider who gains the most points - the points classification, and the leader each day wears a green jersey.

There are also points atop a select number of mountain passes for the first riders to cross the top, with more points available the harder the mountain is to climb. The leader of the mountains classification wears a white jersey with red polka dots.

Most days, the peloton race the distance of the Tour de France stage as a bunch. This year's Tour de France features two individual time trials, where riders race a set distance alone against the clock.

There are other prizes, too. Read about the Souvenir Henri Desgranges and Souvenir Jacques-Goddet.

Who is riding the Tour de France 2026? Stay tuned for the start list.

Find out how to watch the Tour de France.

