New UCI rules require finishing straights of 'at least 200 meters' in bunch sprints

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Governing body's rule change effective from July 1

A bunch sprint on stage 3 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia
A bunch sprint on stage 3 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has amended its rules for bunch sprint finishes, now requiring finish straights to be "as long as possible, at least 200 meters."

The new rule was part of a UCI memorandum published on June 8. This change to the regulations will come into effect from July 1, with the sport's headline event, the Tour de France, starting on July 4 in Barcelona.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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