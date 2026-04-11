Will this different bike setup help Wout van Aert bag a Paris-Roubaix victory?

While Tadej Pogačar's Paris-Roubaix bike is a pretty drastic departure from the norm, when it comes to Wout van Aert and the rest of the Visma-Lease a Bike men's team things are pretty much business as usual, a marked change from last year when the men's squad rode the cobbles aboard the significantly less aero Cervélo Soloist.

Perhaps it was Pauline Ferrand-Prévot winning aboard the S5 last year, or just the inevitable march towards more aero everything that changed the team's mind this year, but whatever it was things look to be a lot faster from an equipment standpoint, and there is at least unity within the team unlike at Alpecin where Jasper Philipsen will ride the new Canyon Endurace CFR, while team leader Mathieu van der Poel seems to be totally undecided as to his bike choice.

As for Van Aert, his Cervélo S5 was kitted out with 32mm Vittoria Corsa Pros, though this year there appeared to be a lack of glue on the tyre beads; a hack we saw at last year's race. We're told the he runs his tyres a 3-4 bar (no exact figure was given), and without tyre inserts.

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The team mechanic told us that everything is setup more or less as normal; no extra loctite on any of the bolts, and standard torque specs throughout.

Despite being a pretty stock bike, the Cervélo S5 still looks the business. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The bayonet fork of the S5 is a feature Wout's bike shares with his UAE rival. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The 32mm Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres have a bit of room under the shaped downtube, but not much (Image credit: Will Jones)

Ar the back the room is even more scarce. A 34c tyre may fit, but it'd be risky. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Prologo's new, modular €481 Choice saddle was on Wout's bike, and has been designed to be more aero than standard road saddles. Neatly the mechanics had taped over the adjustment dual for the saddle angle on the seat post to save fractions of a watt. (Image credit: Will Jones)

172.5mm cranks, so not a trend follower here. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Standard SRAM Red road groupset here, with a 10-28t cassette. No XPLR hacks to be seen. (Image credit: Will Jones)

This cockpit is an absolute monster: Very little rise, narrow, and looooooong. I didn't have a tape measure to hand, but trust us; it's extreme. (Image credit: Will Jones)

To be safe his Garmin had the lanyard fitted. Better to lose a small bit of wattage than your power data. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The mount is neat and looks like it's injection-moulded plastic. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Even the bolts to install the Wolf Tooth chain keeper are taped over. (Image credit: Will Jones)