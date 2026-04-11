Will this different bike setup help Wout van Aert bag a Paris-Roubaix victory?
Unlike his Slovenian rival, Van Aert's bike is relatively stock, though far more aero than last year.
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While Tadej Pogačar's Paris-Roubaix bike is a pretty drastic departure from the norm, when it comes to Wout van Aert and the rest of the Visma-Lease a Bike men's team things are pretty much business as usual, a marked change from last year when the men's squad rode the cobbles aboard the significantly less aero Cervélo Soloist.
Perhaps it was Pauline Ferrand-Prévot winning aboard the S5 last year, or just the inevitable march towards more aero everything that changed the team's mind this year, but whatever it was things look to be a lot faster from an equipment standpoint, and there is at least unity within the team unlike at Alpecin where Jasper Philipsen will ride the new Canyon Endurace CFR, while team leader Mathieu van der Poel seems to be totally undecided as to his bike choice.
As for Van Aert, his Cervélo S5 was kitted out with 32mm Vittoria Corsa Pros, though this year there appeared to be a lack of glue on the tyre beads; a hack we saw at last year's race. We're told the he runs his tyres a 3-4 bar (no exact figure was given), and without tyre inserts.Article continues below
The team mechanic told us that everything is setup more or less as normal; no extra loctite on any of the bolts, and standard torque specs throughout.