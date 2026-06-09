'Things aren't going smoothly' – Picnic-PostNL acknowledge struggles as they lie 29th in UCI rankings with just one victory in 2026

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Team battling through injuries and illness during the spring and face Tour de France selection dilemma with leaders Max Poole and Pavel Bittner unlikely to be fit

Picnic-PostNL in action at the Giro d&#039;Italia, where they finished last in the prize money and UCI points rankings
Picnic-PostNL in action at the Giro d'Italia, where they finished last in the prize money and UCI points rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch squad Picnic-PostNL are enduring a tough season with just one win to their name via Casper van Uden at the Tour of Turkey and a worrying 29th place in the UCI world rankings.

During the last three-year WorldTour ranking period, the team stayed in cycling's top division as Cofidis dropped out. But they're off to a bad start this time around, lying below all other WorldTour teams, a host of second-division ProTeams, and only just ahead of Thai Continental squad Roojai Insurance-Winspace.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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