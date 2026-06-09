'The first goal is to enjoy the Tour de France' – Chasing GC not the only ambition for Tom Pidcock on return to cycling's biggest race

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Briton training at altitude in Sierra Nevada before returning to racing at Tour de Suisse

Tom Pidcock celebrates at the finish line as stage winner during the 48th Tour of the Alps 2026, Stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock is currently off the grid, training at altitude in Sierra Nevada with his Pinarello-Q36.5 teammates, laying the foundations and building the vital blocks of form and mental fortitude for the Tour de France.

His public Instagram account has gone quiet, and his beloved dachshund dogs are with his partner. Pidcock is focused on his training and preparing for the Tour, his first since 2024, where he will target the overall classification, but while also trying to enjoy the GC process.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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