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Next-Gen Radar: Tour de l'Avenir, junior talents, and all the under-23 action from August

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Cyclingnews' new junior and under-23-focused series rounds up the last month's results, news and stories, as well as our talent radar and insights

Lorenzo Finn wears the yellow jersey at the Tour de l&#039;Avenir 2026
Lorenzo Finn took a strong, if expected, victory at the 2026 Tour de l'Avenir (Image credit: Twila Federica Muzzi / Red Bull Content Pool)
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Hello and welcome to the first in a new series for Cyclingnews, our monthly under-23 racing wrap-up!

As the pros get younger and younger and talent spotting gets more and more important for WorldTour teams, under-23 and even junior racing is more important than ever, so we wanted to start giving you a monthly overview of all the main stories, riders and races.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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