Early access: Watch our review of the Cannondale CAAD14 review before it goes live on YouTube
Cyclingnews subscribers get a first look at our in-depth bike video reviews
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Our Senior Tech Writer and Cyclingnews Tech YouTube channel presenter Will Jones describes the Cannondale CAAD14 as a serious contender for ‘first proper road bike’ for a great many customers at this price point, and a surefire contender for a spot in our guide to the best aluminium road bikes. But how did it actually fare in his comprehensive bike review?
Well, if you're a Cyclingnews subscriber, you don't need to wait to find out – simply scroll down this article to watch our video review now. There you can see whether the CAAD14's great chassis and geometry cancel out the lack of certain smaller features that could potentially hold Cannondale's latest CAAD back behind its competitors.
Not yet joined the subscriber community? Don't worry, you can get early access to this video review, plus a whole host of other brilliant features, including our Cyclingnews Labs testing, unlimited access to our unrivalled racing coverage, and member-exclusive investigations on the biggest storylines within cycling, by becoming a Cyclingnews subscriber today.
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