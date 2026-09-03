Tadej Pogačar out of hospital after Vuelta a España crash and injuries but questions remain regarding World Championships

Tadej Pogačar has left hospital following his major crash and injuries in the Vuelta a España but the question marks about a date for his return to racing remain as large as ever.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer underwent successful surgery on a complex fracture of his left collarbone on Monday at the university hospital of Dexeus in Barcelona and was set to travel to Monaco to continue his convalescence at home. His other injuries include a stable C7 cervical fracture and various cuts and bruises.

In images posted to social media by his partner, Urška Žigart, Pogačar can be seen standing outside next to personal friend and UAE team soigneur Žiga Jerman. with his left arm in sling. Jerman is a personal friend and soigneur with the UAE team, who has accompanied Pogačar since he crashed on stage 8 of the Vuelta whilst leading the race.

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Pogačar on Žigart's Instagram story (Image credit: Urška Žigart via Instagram)

Whilst Pogačar's return home marks a major step forward in his recovery, the next question of when he will next race is still uncertain.

The original plans for the Slovenian star were that following La Vuelta a España, he would take part in the World Championships on September 27 to try for a record-equalling third rainbow title. After that, he would then head to the European Championships on October 4, followed by his usual season-closing race at Il Lombardia on October 10.

All of these races technically remain on the calendar, and even if comments by the Slovenian national team doctor, Krištof Knap, reported by Slovenian state TV channel RTVSlo were anything but optimistic regarding their feasibility, the possibility of Pogačar being there is not completely ruled out.

Asked if Pogačar could be racing within a month, despite his injuries, Knap stated: "It's not realistic, even though we all would like it."

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"In the end, Tadej Pogačar is also a man who has to live the rest of his life in his own body after the end of his career. It's good that he won't continue to suffer any consequences.

"After all, he still has a few years of his career ahead of him and it's important that he completes full rehabilitation without rushing."

Members of Pogačar's trade team, UAE, have been much less categorical about the chances that he won't race the Worlds, whilst both riders and management have emphasised that the top priority is his recovery.

"I also think it will be difficult to be fit for the World Championships," Domen Novak said to Sporza. "But Tadej is a hard worker. He never gives up and he is trying to recover quickly.”

According to RTVSlo, Pogačar will make his definitive decision about where and when he will next compete on Friday, although this has yet to be confirmed. But if it is to be in an event this autumn, Pogačar's race against time has already begun.

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