Tadej Pogačar out of hospital after Vuelta a España crash and injuries but questions remain regarding World Championships

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Slovenian set to recover at home from injuries, date on return yet to be announced

Tadej Pogačar at Vuelta a España 2026
Pogačar underwent surgery on Monday (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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