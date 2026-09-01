Pogačar's crash doesn't just put his Worlds defence in doubt, it complicates next season's plans – Sean Kelly's Vuelta column

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The 1988 La Vuelta winner assesses Pogačar's Worlds hopes following his race-ending crash, and weighs up the strengths and weaknesses of the contenders in a now wide-open maillot rojo battle

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates - XRG wearing the leader red jersey during the La Vuelta a España 2026 from Monaco to Granada, Stage 5
Could Tadej Pogačar's season, as well as his La Vuelta, be over after Saturday's crash? (Image credit: Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

I fear that Tadej Pogačar's abandonment of La Vuelta a España on Saturday could mark the end of his season. We know he underwent an operation on his collarbone yesterday. However, the fracture to his vertebrae could make it a more complicated recovery than just a straightforward collarbone fracture – which is a two-week job for professional cyclists.

We won't know for certain until the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider is out of hospital and we get a clearer picture of his condition, but from what people are saying and what I've been looking at, it could be several weeks.

Sean Kelly
Sean Kelly

"King Kelly", the greatest Irish cyclist to have graced the peloton, brought the Emerald Isle to the fore alongside compatriot Stephen Roche in the 1980s. Points winner at the Tour de France four times, GC in the 1988 Vuelta, and a record-breaking seven consecutive wins at Paris-Nice feature during his glittering career – alongside double victories at Paris-Roubaix, Milan-San Remo and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

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