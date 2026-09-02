Mathieu van der Poel skips Canadian one-day races, returns to Tour de Luxembourg to build for UCI Road World Championships in Montréal

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Dutch rider comes off disappointing mountain bike championships effort for return to road action

Mathieu Van der Poel of Alpecin - Premier Tech celebrates winning stage 21 of 2026 Tour de France
The last road appearance for Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin - Premier Tech) was in July with a stage 21 victory in Paris at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel makes a calculated transition from the mountain bike back to road for his pursuit of another rainbow jersey, a second Road World Championships title in Montreal on September 27. Rather than polish his road form at the two WorldTour one-day races in Canada next week, he will instead lead Alpecin-Premier Tech at the Tour de Luxembourg, September 16-20.

The team confirmed the Dutch rider's schedule on social media Wednesday. This will be the second time Van der Poel has competed in the five-day stage race. He made his last appearance while in the rainbow stripes two years ago, winning the opening stage and the points classification and finishing second overall.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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