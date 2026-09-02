Tiffany Cromwell to say goodbye to racing career at home UCI Gravel World Championships in October

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Australian has already done her last road race as a professional, bowing out at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 11/10/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships, Zuid-Limburg, Netherlands - Women Elite Race - Tiffany Cromwell (Australia)
Tiffany Cromwell at the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2025 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Tiffany Cromwell has announced that her 18-year career as a professional racer on the road is now over and she will deliver her final goodbye off-road, at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Western Australia on October 10.

The South Australian has long been one of the nation's key figures in the peloton, starting out with the Lotto Ladies Team in 2010, moving to Hitec Products and then Orica-AIS before settling in at the squad now known as Canyon-SRAM. The rider who has represented Australia at the Olympic Games and World Championships has a win tally on the road that includes Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and two stages of the Giro d'Italia but her role more recently has been focussed on helping her teammates chase victory, with the experienced 38-year-old often slotting in as road captain.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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