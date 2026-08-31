'I'm pinching myself' - Ella Sabo replaces stress with demonstration of patience and power for podium finish at Philadelphia Cycling Classic

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20-year-old Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 rider trained for the Manayunk Wall climb in order to 'get myself up and over it, and hopefully contest a sprint'

Ella Sabo celebrates a third gold medal at the USA Cycling 2026 Elite Track National Championships
Ella Sabo celebrates a third gold medal at the USA Cycling 2026 Elite Track National Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

The banner year for 20-year-old Ella Sabo (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28) kept on rolling Sunday with a surprising podium finish at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic p/b AmeriGas. She exhibited her maturity and "multi-faceted" racing skills to be part of a chasing group which caught a late breakaway and saved enough in the tank across three hilly circuits of Lemon Hill to sprint for third.

While two Women's WorldTour riders reached the finish line at Ben Franklin Parkway just a bike length sooner - Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) winning and Alexandra Volstad (EF Education-Oatly) going second - Sabo secured her best finish at a UCI one-day race. From the bunch sprint, she outpaced compatriot Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) and three other WorldTour riders.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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