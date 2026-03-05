Tour de l'Avenir Femmes cancelled for 2026 as organisers say 'women's under-23 teams are currently not numerous or structured enough'

Race organisers hopeful of 2027 return as a race for junior riders

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Marion Bunel of Team France crosses the finish line during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Women Under 23 Road Race a 119,3 km one day race from Kigali to Kigali on September 25, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
French racer Marion Bunel is one of the three professional riders who have triumphed in three editions of the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes to date (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de l'Avenir Femmes has been put on hold for 2026, with race organisers citing a lack of women's under-23 teams and insufficient structure at that level as the reason for the decision.

In contrast to the men's race, which has been raced since 1961, the women's race only began in 2023. However, each of the three editions to date has been won by professional riders, with the mass participation of pro riders among the reasons for the race's pause.

"In 2025, this trend was confirmed. It’s possible to identify at least 17 female riders, or 18% of the women’s peloton [in the race], who had participated in a WorldTour race, including nine in the Tour de France Femmes earlier in the season, before competing in the Tour de l’Avenir," Colliou said.

"Conversely, this trend remains marginal for male riders. It is for this major reason, and also due to the resources required, that the Tour de l’Avenir Femmes U23 was not renewed in 2026."

"That would be more relevant. That’s the purpose of the proposal we submitted to the UCI for the 2027 season," he said.

