Tour de l'Avenir Femmes cancelled for 2026 as organisers say 'women's under-23 teams are currently not numerous or structured enough'

French racer Marion Bunel is one of the three professional riders who have triumphed in three editions of the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes to date

The Tour de l'Avenir Femmes has been put on hold for 2026, with race organisers citing a lack of women's under-23 teams and insufficient structure at that level as the reason for the decision.

In contrast to the men's race, which has been raced since 1961, the women's race only began in 2023. However, each of the three editions to date has been won by professional riders, with the mass participation of pro riders among the reasons for the race's pause.

Previously, both men's and women's races were raced in national teams, but earlier this year, the men's race made the move to invite primarily under-23 trade teams. The organisers didn't make reference to the women's race at the time, but it seems that the lack of U23 trade teams for women is behind the decision to cancel this year's race.

A report by the French website DirectVelo confirmed the news. Race organiser Philippe Colliou gave the reasoning.

"Women's under-23 teams are currently not numerous or structured enough to fully play their role in developing young talent, unlike what is seen with the men," he said, before highlighting the number of pro riders who have taken part in recent editions, as part of national teams.

Professional, WorldTour riders have won every edition of the women's race so far. Lidl-Trek rider Isabella Holmgren won last year, having already finished seventh at the Giro Donne, while a year before Marion Bunel raced the Tour de France Femmes a week before her triumph. The inaugural edition in 2023 saw third-year Lidl-Trek pro Shirin van Anrooij win.

In addition to the winners' pro experience, DirectVelo reported that a quarter of the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes peloton in 2024 had previously raced at the elite pro level.

"In 2025, this trend was confirmed. It’s possible to identify at least 17 female riders, or 18% of the women’s peloton [in the race], who had participated in a WorldTour race, including nine in the Tour de France Femmes earlier in the season, before competing in the Tour de l’Avenir," Colliou said.

"Conversely, this trend remains marginal for male riders. It is for this major reason, and also due to the resources required, that the Tour de l’Avenir Femmes U23 was not renewed in 2026."

The plan for the race's future, Colliou concluded, is to bring it back in 2027 for junior women.

"That would be more relevant. That’s the purpose of the proposal we submitted to the UCI for the 2027 season," he said.