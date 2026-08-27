UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Rising Australian multi-discipline star Connor Wright takes junior men's XCO title, Anja Grossmann wins women's race

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Both riders dominate their races

Connor Wright of Australia wins the XCO Junior race during the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Val di Sole, Italy. (Photo by Piotr Staron/Getty Images)
Connor Wright takes first Australian rainbow jersey of the 2026 Mountain Bike World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Australian rider Connor Wright took the Junior cross-country title at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Italy on Thursday.

The 18-year-old multi-discipline rider took control on the second of five laps of the Val di Sole Circuit, eventually beating the Austrian Michael Hettegger by well over a minute. Swiss rider Marwan Barhoumi was third, a further 27 seconds down.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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