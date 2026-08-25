'I just love to race, and I love it if the race is hard' – Fleur Moors continues breakthrough season at Tour of Britain Women with her eyes on Montreal Worlds

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Belgian rising star continues her impressive breakout season with youth classification win in Britain

HAY-ON-WYE, WALES - AUGUST 22: Fleur Moors of Belgium and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at podium as White Best Young Rider Jersey winner during the 11th Lloyds Tour of Britain Women 2026, Stage 4 a 138.3km stage from Llanidloes to Hay-on-Wye / #UCIWWT / on August 22, 2026 in Hay-on-Wye, Wales. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Fleur Moors (Lidl-Trek) celebrating on the podium at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the age of 20, Fleur Moors is one of the brightest rising stars of the women's peloton. She stands among British racers Zoe Bäckstedt and Cat Ferguson, Frenchwoman Célia Gery, and her own Lidl-Trek teammate Isabella Holmgren as one of the most exciting riders aged 21 or younger.

Moors has been crowned a national junior and under-23 cyclo-cross champion and European junior road champion. She's been racing most of the year among the elites, though, already competing for some of the sport's biggest prizes.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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