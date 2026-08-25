'I just love to race, and I love it if the race is hard' – Fleur Moors continues breakthrough season at Tour of Britain Women with her eyes on Montreal Worlds

At the age of 20, Fleur Moors is one of the brightest rising stars of the women's peloton. She stands among British racers Zoe Bäckstedt and Cat Ferguson, Frenchwoman Célia Gery, and her own Lidl-Trek teammate Isabella Holmgren as one of the most exciting riders aged 21 or younger.

Moors has been crowned a national junior and under-23 cyclo-cross champion and European junior road champion. She's been racing most of the year among the elites, though, already competing for some of the sport's biggest prizes.

Before 2026, Moors had never taken on more than eight Women's WorldTour race days in a season. This year, she's already raced 26, and she's flourishing.

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"This was the first season that I could ride the bigger races, and I'm really happy I also had the chance to do it. That's thanks to the team, and it made my power stronger," Moors told Cyclingnews at the recent Tour of Britain Women.

She finished 12th overall in Britain, easily winning the youth classification, with the five-day race marking her latest impressive outing of 2026.

Back in the spring, she took second at In Flanders Fields and Leeuw Ottingen (both to Lorena Wiebes) plus fifth at Amstel Gold Race. There were also debut outings at the Tour of Flanders and Giro d'Italia Women. Before heading to Britain, she took sixth at the Baloise Ladies Tour with three top 10s along the way.

"It was super nice to have my first Grand Tour. I did it last year as well, but then I crashed. To have it fully completed, you feel it in the legs, and it's good for the tank!" Moors said of the Italian Grand Tour, before spelling out exactly what type of racing she enjoys.

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"I just love to race, and I love it if the race is hard. For me, I prefer to have a hard race instead of just going slow to the finish. So, it's just nice in this way rather than going slow into the finish."

Moors will be pleased to know that there's more hard racing to come before the season is out. Her main goal this autumn will be the Road World Championships in Montreal.

Moors has raced Worlds before, taking on the junior road race four years ago and the under-23 time trial last September, and she'll line up as a top contender this time around.

"I'm now working towards the Worlds, and I thought Britain would be a good preparation for it. I love the way of racing here," she said.

"It's a little bit like Belgium – chaotic, up and down, corners here and there – and I really love it. So it's a super nice way to go to Worlds. I like all kinds of races, but especially like this: if it's chaotic, bike handling, up and down, on the punch, I prefer."

With both Moors and another promising 20-year-old, AG Insurance-Soudal's Lore De Schepper, in the Belgian lineup, the nation will certainly be one to watch in Montreal.

"We also have a strong Lore De Schepper, who is a good climber. So I think we are with two really strong riders and also a strong team, so we can maybe play cards."