Vuelta a España 2026 stage 12 preview

Stage 12: Vera - Calar Alto

Date: September 3, 2026

Distance: 166.6km

Elevation gain: 4,475

Start time: 13:07 CET

Finish time: 17:17 CET

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 Another brutal day in the mountains (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The Vuelta a España climbers and GC contenders return to the forefront in Andalusia, near the Mediterranean coast on stage 12, for another tough summit finish on the traditional double climb formed by Velefique and Calar Alto, a climb previously won by Roberto Heras, Igor Antón and Miguel Ángel López.

Starting in Vera, near the Mediterranean coast, the route heads inland and rises immediately, with the first test of the day, the Alto del Cabecico, coming 16 kilometres in. The riders continue climbing into the Sierra de los Filabres, tackling the Alto de Cóbdar and the Collado García, before a quick descent into the valley sets up the finale: the Alto de Velefique and Calar Alto. The final ascent, to the Calar Alto Astronomical Observatory, the largest astronomical observatory in Europe, tops out at 2,100 metres.

Climbs

Alto del Cabecico (cat. 3, 8.3km at 3.3%), km. 16

Alto de Cóbdar (cat. 3, 4.9km at 4.5%), km. 57.5

Collado García (cat. 2, 18.5km at 2.4%), km. 86.4

Alto de Velefique (cat. 1, 13.1km at 7.2%), km. 135.4

Calar Alto (cat. 1, 16.9km at 5.6%), km. 166.6

Sprints

Velefique, km. 123.7