'I'm making some good developments' – Next Dutch sprint star Nienke Veenhoven enjoys best season yet as Maike van der Duin joins her lead-out train

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With four wins on the board, the 22-year-old has taken another step forward in 2026, and Visma-Lease a Bike are putting their faith in her for years to come

SANTA SUSANA, SPAIN - JUNE 19: Nienke Veenhoven of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 5th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Femenina 2026 - Stage 1 a 91.9km stage from Santa Susanna to Santa Susanna on June 19, 2026 in Santa Susanna, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Nienke Veenhoven celebrates the first of her four wins in 2026 on the opening day of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all the nations in cycling, the Netherlands is hardly crying out for a fresh generation of star riders right now, with the Dutch enjoying a golden period at the top of the women's peloton.

Demi Vollering reigns supreme as the world's best Grand Tour rider, while Lorena Wiebes is sweeping all before her in the sprints. Elsewhere, Karlijn Swinkels, Anna van der Breggen, Charlotte Kool, and Mischa Bredewold also rank among the world's best riders.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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