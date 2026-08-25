'It’s not normal. I’m actually a bit surprised today' – 20-year-old Jarno Widar impresses with second place on first-ever Grand Tour mountain stage at Vuelta a España

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Lotto-Intermarché neo-pro outsprints Felix Gall in chase group behind Tadej Pogačar in Andorra la Vella

Jarno Widar sprinted to second place on stage 4 of the Vuelta a España ahead of Felix Gall in Andorra La Vella
Jarno Widar sprinted to second place ahead of Felix Gall in Andorra La Vella (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grand Tour debutant Jarno Widar headed into this Vuelta a España as one of the standout young riders to watch, and the Belgian is already impressing just four days in.

The 20-year-old from Hasselt only turned pro with Lotto-Intermarché this year after setting the under-23 ranks alight alongside Paul Seixas in recent years. Despite a spring knee injury, he racked up a host of impressive results, including fourth places on Malhão at the Volta ao Algarve, in Villars-sur-Olon at the Tour de Suisse, and on Pineda de la Sierra at the recent Vuelta a Burgos.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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