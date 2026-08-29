Vuelta a España: Bryan Coquard edges Mads Pedersen to win crash-marred stage 8 as Tadej Pogačar abandons

A chaotic day full of crashes at the Vuelta a España ended with the expected bunch sprint in Xeraco, with Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) sprinting to a first-ever Grand Tour stage victory.

The Frenchman beat Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) to the line at the end of the 171km stage as Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) rounded out the podium in third place.

Visma-Lease a Bike had set up the sprint once again for double stage winner Matthew Brennan, but the Briton was out of position and well out of it after launching his sprint from outside the top 10.

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Further back, a mass crash inside the final 300 metres saw most of the peloton held up, leaving the sprinters to battle it out. Pedersen hit the front first, but it was Coquard, riding the wheel of Meeus, who had the better finish, edging out the Dane in a photo finish.

While the sprint finish marked a historic day for 34-year-old Coquard, the big news of the day was the abandon of race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). The Slovenian, who had led the race since winning the opening stage, crashed hard on the run-in to the only climb of the stage 32km from the line.

Pogačar suffered heavy wounds on his left shoulder and left side of his face in the fall, and received treatment by the roadside before he climbed into the ambulance, his race finished after eight days.

Three-time Vuelta runner-up Enric Mas (Movistar) will now take over the red jersey. The Spanish racer now leads the Vuelta with a one-minute margin over four-time winner Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), while Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) lies third overall at 1:11 down.

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 03:47:06 2 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Team Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Team Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 9 - Cell 2