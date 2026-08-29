Vuelta a España: Bryan Coquard edges Mads Pedersen to win crash-marred stage 8 as Tadej Pogačar abandons

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Jordi Meeus is third in Xeraco as Enric Mas takes over GC lead

Team Cofidis&#039; French rider Bryan Coquard (C) crosses the finish line to win the eighth stage of the Vuelta a Espana 2026, a 171 km race between Pucol and Xeraco on August 29, 2026. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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A chaotic day full of crashes at the Vuelta a España ended with the expected bunch sprint in Xeraco, with Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) sprinting to a first-ever Grand Tour stage victory.

The Frenchman beat Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) to the line at the end of the 171km stage as Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) rounded out the podium in third place.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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