Swipe to scroll horizontally Philadelphia Cycling Classic 2026 overview Date Saturday, August 30, 2026 Start location Philadelphia Finish location Philadelphia Distance 200km Previous edition 2016 Philadelphia Cycling Classic 2016 winner Eduard Prades (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Eduard Prades Reverte (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) takes the win in Philly in 2016 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic returns after an absence of 10 years, last held alongside the Women's WorldTour race on June 5, 2016. Racing returns to eastern Pennsylvania on August 30, 2026, with the men's race held after the women's contest the same day, and both registered as UCI 1.1 events.

The race is sponsored by AmeriGas Propane and owned by Race Street Partners, an organisation that includes Michael Nutter, the city's former mayor, along with Eric Robbins and Carlos Rogers. Robin Morton returns as race director.

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic began in 1985 as the CoreStates U.S. Pro Cycling Championship, with Eric Heiden winning the inaugural event. In 1994, a women's race was added and held the same day.

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A circuit of 14.4 miles was established that began and ended near Logan Circle and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in downtown Philadelphia and became famous for large crowds at the mid-point in Manayunk along a steep 17% gradient nicknamed the Manayunk Wall.

In the final four years of the race, 2013-2016, the start and finish were moved to the top of the Manayunk climb on a shorter circuit.

Only one man has won the race twice: Kiel Reijnen, in 2013 and 2014. Other notable winners of the race from the US include Lance Armstrong, George Hincapie and Fred Rodriguez. German sprinter André Greipel and Great Britain's Sean Yates have been winners. Two Spanish riders took the last two wins, Carlos Barbero in 2015 and Eduard Prades in 2016.

There are 15 teams racing in 2026, led by five WorldTour squads - EF Education EasyPost, Lidl-Trek, Lotto–Intermarché, NSN Cycling Team, Jayco AlUla. The field also has three ProTeams and seven Continental teams.

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The men will race this year for a $75,000 prize purse, matching the women's payout. The men will begin the eight-lap race of nearly 120 miles (200km) at 12:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, August 30.

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Philadelphia Cycling Classic 2026 route

Image 1 of 2 Route map for 2026 Philadelphia Cycling Classic (Image credit: Race Street Partners) Profile for 2026 Philadelphia Cycling Classic (Image credit: Race Street Partners) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The route for the 2026 Philadelphia Cycling Classic will return to the original circuit from the early years of the Liberty Classic, with a 23km (14.4-mile) circuit.

The peloton will complete eight laps for a total distance of nearly 200km, following a route that replicates the original from 1985. Racing begins and ends near Logan Circle on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, and near the Philadelphia Museum of Art with the famous "Rocky" steps, made famous in the movie by the same name.

The long mid-race straightaway follows the Schuylkill River on Kelly Drive and Main Street, then makes several sharp turns in Manayunk for the signature climb of Manayunk Wall. The ascent is nearly 500 metres with pitches up to 17%. The route then enters Roxborough before the journey takes them back to Kelly Drive. After a short traverse through Strawberry Mansion, the peloton tackles Lemon Hill before a return to Logan Square.

Philadelphia Cycling Classic Men 2026 teams