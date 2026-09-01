Kate Courtney among four elite women debuting for Team USA in the Montréal UCI Road World Championships

News
By
Published

Quinn Simmons, Brandon McNulty and Neilson Powless lead veteran squad for US elite men

USA&#039;s Kate Courtney last competed for Team USA at the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Switzerland, winning the Marathon MTB title
USA's Kate Courtney last competed for Team USA at the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Switzerland, winning the Marathon MTB title (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Jump To:

Two-time mountain bike world champion Kate Courtney continues her hit-parade season with a debut at the UCI Road World Championships for Team USA, taking place in Montréal, Canada, September 20-27.

Courtney earned her spot with a victory in her first appearance at the elite women's US Pro road race championships. She then moved to an off-road campaign that included missing the defence of her Leadville Trail 100 MTB title, and signed a multi-year contract with FDJ United-SUEZ.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.