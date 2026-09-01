Kate Courtney among four elite women debuting for Team USA in the Montréal UCI Road World Championships
Quinn Simmons, Brandon McNulty and Neilson Powless lead veteran squad for US elite men
Two-time mountain bike world champion Kate Courtney continues her hit-parade season with a debut at the UCI Road World Championships for Team USA, taking place in Montréal, Canada, September 20-27.
Courtney earned her spot with a victory in her first appearance at the elite women's US Pro road race championships. She then moved to an off-road campaign that included missing the defence of her Leadville Trail 100 MTB title, and signed a multi-year contract with FDJ United-SUEZ.
Former US road champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) returns to the lineup after missing last year's World Championships due to an injury suffered in the Tour de France Femmes. She is the only elite woman slated to ride both the time trial and the road race.
Veteran Lauren Stephens (Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment)) makes her 10th appearance for Team USA and Alexis Magner (EF Education-Oatly) returns for a sixth time in her career to the Worlds. Three other elite women will compete for the first time: Grace Arlandson (Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment), Natalie Quinn (Mayenne Pro Cycling) and Taylor Knibb, a two-time US Pro time trial champion.
Winning the US Pro road title for a third time, Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) leads the elite men's roster that includes a total of eight riders, all of whom are part of WorldTour or ProTeam squads. EF Education-EasyPost teammates Neilson Powless and Sean Quinn join Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), Kevin Vermaerke (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Larry Warbasse (Tudor Pro) for the road race. Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Artem Shmidt (Netcompany Ineos) will compete in both the road race and time trial for elite men, the 22-year-old Shmidt having won the US Pro elite title in the ITT in June.
The seven elite women will be joined by nine riders competing in the U23 and junior divisions for Team USA. Among that group are four riders with national titles in 2026 - U23 road race winner Katherine Sarkisov (CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group), U23 time trial winner Kylee Hanel (Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment), junior women's road race winner Sophia Wellmeier (Team California Academy) and Liliana Edwards (CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group).
The men's roster includes 18 total riders, 10 competing in the U23 and junior divisions. The four riders who won US national titles in June are part of this group - U23 road race winner Ashlin Barry (Visma-Lease a Bike Development), U23 ITT winner Kade Kreikemeier (Meridian Racing), junior men's road race winner Enzo Hincapie (Grenke - Auto Eder) and junior men's ITT winner Kashus Adamski (Hot Tubes Cycling).
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Racing in downtown Montreal begins with the elite time trial races on Sunday, September 20, the women setting off at 9:00 EDT and the men at 12:45 EDT. The U23 fields competed in races against the clock on September 21, with mixed relay and junior categories competing on September 22. After an open day on Wednesday, competition resumes from September 24-27 for road races.
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Team USA roster for 2026 UCI Road World Championships
Elite women
- Grace Arlandson (Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment) – Road Race
- Kate Courtney (FDJ United-Suez) – Road Race
- Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Taylor Knibb – Time Trial
- Alexis Magner (EF Education-Oatly) – Road Race
- Natalie Quinn (Mayenne Pro Cycling) – Road Race
- Lauren Stephens (Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment) – Road Race
Elite men
- Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike) – Road Race
- Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race
- Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) – Road Race
- Artem Shmidt (Netcompany Ineos) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) – Road Race
- Kevin Vermaerke ( UAE Team Emirates-XRG) – Road Race
- Larry Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) – Road Race
U23 women
- Mia Aseltine (Comp Edge Racing) – Road Race
- Lidia Cusack (Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Kylee Hanel (Aegis X Leaders of Enchantment) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Alyssa Sarkisov (CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group) – Road Race
- Katherine Sarkisov (CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group – Road Race
U23 men
- Ashlin Barry (Visma-Lease a Bike Development) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Nathan Cusack (EF Education-Aevolo) – Road Race
- Kade Kreikemeier (Meridian Racing) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Marcis Shelton (Comp Edge Rading) – Road Race
- Gavin Sherry (EF Education-Aevolo) – Road Race
Junior women
- Liliana Edwards (CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Emma Jimenez Palos (City Bikes) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Sofia Tripcevich (Team California Academy) – Road Race
- Sophia Wellmeier (Team California Academy) – Road Race
Junior men
- Kashus Adamski (Hot Tubes Cycling) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Sylvan Garrelts (Hot Tubes Cycling) – Road Race
- Enzo Hincapie (Grenke - Auto Eder) – Road Race, Time Trial
- Cormac Nagle (Hot Tubes Cycling) – Road Race
- Rowan Nistal ( Bear National Team) – Road Race
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
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