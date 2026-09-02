Return to lead-out duties for Wout van Aert brings Visma more success at Vuelta a España, but 'he also needs wins himself' says DS

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'Hopefully he will win one stage, but on the other hand, he is an excellent teammate, and he wants to help Matthew Brennan win more stages' says Frans Maassen

Van Aert and Brennan shake hands after the Briton won stage 11
Wout van Aert led teammate Matthew Brennan out for the sprint victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert returned to super-domestique duties on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España after being given his opportunity and missing out yesterday, and it paid dividends as he perfectly piloted Matthew Brennan to a third stage victory in Lorca.

Questions were raised after Visma-Lease a Bike lost out to Bastien Tronchon (Groupama-FDJ United) on stage 10 with Van Aert as plan A, but they put to bed any thought of issues between their established Belgian star and rising British talent, as they successfully combined once again.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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