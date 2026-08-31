The return of the Philly Cycling Classic is just what North American road racing has been longing for - Analysis

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The races were superb and one tiny mishap with lapped riders was the only flaw from the new organisation

The field at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic 2026
The men's elite field passes O'Brien's watering hole on the Manayunk Wall during the Philadelphia Cycling Classic 2026 (Image credit: Brian Hodes/Philadelphia Cycling Classic)

It's been a long ten years since the last time the Philadelphia Cycling Classic was held, and the race's return was a smashing success for fans, riders and the city itself.

I raced the old Liberty Classic three times back in the days when Ina Teutenberg and Petra Rossner were ripping everyone's legs off in the sprint and covered it for Cyclingnews after recovering from my delusions that I could be a pro bike racer, so I've seen what this race meant to the North American peloton. It's difficult to put into words the amount of joy that fills my heart having it back.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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