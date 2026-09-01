FDJ United-Suez win fight for one of cycling's biggest talents as 17-year-old Anja Grossmann steps straight into WorldTour

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Swiss rider just became mountain bike world champion, and will ride for one of the best teams on the road in 2027

Anja Grossmann smiles on the podium of the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, wearing a gold medal and the rainbow jersey
Grossmann won the junior XCO race at the Mountain Bike World Championships last week (Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Junior star Anja Grossmann will step into the WorldTour ranks with FDJ United-Suez in 2027, with the French team securing the signature of one of the most exciting talents coming out of the youth ranks.

Grossmann, who is still only 17, became junior mountain bike world champion just a few days ago, after bursting onto many radars last autumn when she finished on the podium at the World and European Championships as a first-year junior. She dedicated these results to her compatriot Muriel Furrer, who died at the World Championships in 2024.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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