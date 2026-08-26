Lorenzo Finn crowned winner of the 2026 Tour de l'Avenir, underlining future star status

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19-year-old Italian seals the overall title with a final-day victory and doubles up after the Giro Next Gen

Lorenzo Mark Finn of the Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe U23 team in the yellow jersey during Stage 6 of the 62nd Tour de l&#039;Avenir
Lorenzo Finn (Image credit: Twila Federica Muzzi / Red Bull Content Pool)

With an honours list packed with some of the biggest names in cycling's recent history, the Tour de l'Avenir is a perennial marker of future success, and the latest talent to emerge as a potential great is the Italian Lorenzo Finn.

The 19-year-old Italian, who rides for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's 'Rookies' development team, was the heavy favourite heading into the seven-stage race, and duly dominated it.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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