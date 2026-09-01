XC goes aero, clever Di2 shifting hacks, and the 32in takeover begins: MTB World Championships tech gallery from Val di Sole

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Plus some trick mechanic toolbox setups, a neat prototype lockout lever, and the return of Mavic SSC

MTB Worlds Tech
(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Cyclingnews subscribers will be familiar with our popular tech galleries from big races such as the Tour de France, the Vuelta a España and Paris Roubaix, and now it's time to take that same formula off road.

As a result, tech reporter Neal Hunt was in Val di Sole at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, on the hunt for the latest tech that riders and teams were using to help get their riders into the famous rainbow stripes.

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Neal Hunt
Neal Hunt
Freelance reviewer

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