Under 23 World Champion Lorenzo Finn stands out as favourite for the 2026 Giro Next Gen

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'If everything goes to plan, I should peak for the start of the Giro' says 19-year-old Anglo-Italian

Lorenzo Finn and Team Italy poses on the podium after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025, Men Under 23 Road Race
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Under 23 world champion Lorenzo Finn (Red Bull–Bora Hansgrohe Rookies) is the standout favourite for the Giro Next Gen that begins on Sunday June 14 and again promises to showcase some of the best young riders in the sport who are about to turn professional.

The eight-day stage race is the last of the three Giro d'Italia organised by RCS Sport after the men's Giro d'Italia in May won by Jonas Vingegaard and the more recent Giro d'Italia Women won by Demi Vollering.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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