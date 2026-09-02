'It's going to be more tactical than when Tadej was here' - in Pogačar's absence, Jack Haig predicts strategic high mountain battle for Vuelta a España on Calar Alto

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2021 Vuelta podium finisher playing support role for Netcompany Ineos leader Oscar Onley

Jack Haig leads Oscar Onley (taking a drink) during stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana
Jack Haig working for Oscar Onley during stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thursday's crunch high mountain stage of the Vuelta a España takes place deep in the deserts of south-eastern Spain, very close to where Clint Eastwood filmed his Spaghetti Westerns back in the 1960s.

But if the fake wigwams and woodlined frontier towns from Eastwood's films are still visible (and visitable) at the foot of Thursday's key back-to-back category 1 ascents of Velefique and Calar Alto, when it comes to predicting stage 12's plotline, Netcompany Ineos racer Jack Haig believes that the chances of one rider blazing away in a death-or-glory breakaway like Tadej Pogačar are slim.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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