Pinarello-Q36.5 poach Tour de l'Avenir runner-up and top Belgian prospect Niels Driesen for 2027

Driesen has already raced at elite level, seen here during the recent Vuelta a Burgos

Pinarello-Q36.5 have signed Tour de l'Avenir runner-up and versatile Belgian prospect Niels Driesen on a three-year contract for 2027, as they continue to make big moves in the transfer market.

Already one of the top prospects coming up through the U23 ranks, Driesen had raced the past two seasons on Lotto-Intermarché's development team, but they failed to keep him and his step-up to the elite level has been secured by the Swiss ProTeam.

Driesen had already impressed in 2026, winning the Ronde de l'Isard overall and a stage at the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta-Mont Blanc as he made big improvements to his all-round abilities. But he really showed his rapidly growing talent by taking victory in the opening stage of l'Avenir ahead of Kasper Haugland and U23 world champion and eventual GC winner Lorenzo Finn from a three-up sprint.

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Having then defended his overall podium spot all the way through to the Lago Serrù finale on Wednesday, Driesen confirmed his status as one of the top prospects in the world with the best GC ride of his career so far, capping off a breakthrough season.

"I feel like there are still a lot of things I can improve. Last winter I started training much more than in previous years and I could immediately feel that my level was better," Driesen said in a press release.

"I still think there is a lot of progress to be made. At my age, I think that is a positive thing. I just want to develop as much as possible and see where that can take me."

He's not just a climber either, as is the case with most of the top young riders coming through in modern cycling – they are good at everything – with top five finishes at both the junior Paris Roubaix and Tour of Flanders to boot.

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"I really like one-day races because you can completely throw yourself into them" he explained. "But I hope to keep developing in both. Even this year I have surprised myself with what I have been able to do in stage races.

"I want to race with experienced riders, learn from them, get stronger and help the Team as much as I can. And when opportunities come for myself, I want to take them."

The team aren't looking to put him in a box as a specific type of rider either, allowing him to develop into whichever path fits best.

"What excites us about Niels is not only what he has already achieved, but how much development we believe is still ahead of him," said team boss Doug Ryder.

"Finishing second at the Tour de l’Avenir and winning the Ronde de l’Isard show his ability, but we don't want to put a label on him too early. Our job is to give him the environment, expertise and equipment to discover how far that ability can take him."

The 21-year-old Belgian is the seventh new rider announced for next season by Pinarello Q36.5, who are building a team for the present and future with Driesen following the announcement of new signings Liam O'Brien (21), Tom Crabbe (21), AJ August (20), Pavel Bittner (23), Sebastian Berwick (26), and Mauro Schmid (26).