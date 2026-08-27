Pinarello-Q36.5 poach Tour de l'Avenir runner-up and top Belgian prospect Niels Driesen for 2027

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21-year-old had come through the ranks with Lotto's development team

Niels Driesen of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarche competes in the breakaway during the 48th Vuelta a Burgos 2026, Stage 5 a 137km stage from Caleruega to Lagunas de Neila 1866m on August 08, 2026 in Lagunas de Neila, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Driesen has already raced at elite level, seen here during the recent Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinarello-Q36.5 have signed Tour de l'Avenir runner-up and versatile Belgian prospect Niels Driesen on a three-year contract for 2027, as they continue to make big moves in the transfer market.

Already one of the top prospects coming up through the U23 ranks, Driesen had raced the past two seasons on Lotto-Intermarché's development team, but they failed to keep him and his step-up to the elite level has been secured by the Swiss ProTeam.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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