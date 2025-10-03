Zwift's 'Big Weekend' sale is on, and there's $300/£100 off Zwift Ride and an exclusive Kickr Core 2 discount for Cyclingnews readers

The Zwift Ride smart frame marks the latest instalment in a series of Zwift making life easier for cyclists to get rolling indoors.

While initially just a software company providing an interactive indoor cycling app, the American brand has expanded in recent years into providing the hardware its customers require. It started with the smart trainer, but later partnered with fellow American cycling tech brand Wahoo.

Over time, the two have together added accessories to simplify pain points such as groupset compatibility and app connectivity,a nd most recently, Zwift has amalgamated them all into the Zwift Ride adjustable Smart Frame, which can mount to a host of indoor trainers, and the Zwift Ride with Kickr Core 2, which comes complete with Wahoo's latest indoor trainer offering.

This means your entire household can jump on and ride in a matter of seconds; no bike swaps, no dirty carpets, no oily hands.

For this weekend only, Zwift's 'Big Weekend' sale is effectively tackling another wannabe indoor cyclist's pain point by bringing down the price of these items, with a smattering of other offers available too.

The deals in brief

The USA deals in detail

Save $300 Zwift Ride with Kickr Core 2: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Zwift Inc This is by far the best price we've seen for the Zwift Ride with Kickr Core 2, and even undercuts the best price we saw with the older Kickr Core trainer. For this, you get the adjustable Zwift Ride Smart Frame; the smart controls up front to let you navigate menus, shift and steer in-app; and Wahoo's recently-launched smart trainer. Read more ▼

Exclusive Save 15% Wahoo Kickr Core 2: was $549.99 now $467.49 at zwiftinc.sjv.io This is an exclusive deal we've struck with Zwift, reserved for Cyclingnews readers only. It brings the price of the recently-launched Kickr Core 2, complete with universally compatible Zwift Cog and virtual-shifter Click, down to $467.49. There's no code, just hit the 'view deal' link and you should be served the correct price. Just to note, in our experience, the 'discount' price takes around 5-10 seconds to show up once you land on the Zwift website, so don't panic if it immediately shows at full price. Read more ▼

The UK deals in detail

Save £100 Zwift Ride with Kickr Core 2: was £1,099.99 now £999.99 at Zwift Inc In the UK, the discount of £100 is smaller than you'll find in the USA or EU, but the price is still the best it's been since the Zwift Ride launched, especially when you consider it includes the recently launched Kickr Core 2 smart trainer from Wahoo. Read more ▼

Exclusive Save 15% Wahoo Kickr Core 2: was £499.99 now £424.99 at zwiftinc.sjv.io This is an exclusive deal we've struck with Zwift, reserved for Cyclingnews readers only. It brings the already-good-value price of £499.99 down by 15% - or £75 - to just £424.99. This includes the Zwift Cog, which replaces a traditional cassette to enable universal compatibility across Shimano, SRAM, Campagnolo, no matter how many gears your bike has. It also includes Zwift Click, which converts your bike to virtual shifting when riding in Zwift. There's no code, just hit the 'view deal' link and you should be served the correct price. Just to note, in our experience, the 'discount' price takes around 5-10 seconds to show up once you land on the Zwift website, so don't panic if it immediately shows at full price. Read more ▼

The EU deals in detail

Save €200 Zwift Ride with Kickr Core 2: was €1,199.99 now €999.99 at Zwift Inc For buyers in the EU, there's €200 off, bringing the price below €1000 for the first time. This is the best price we've seen since the Zwift Ride launched, making it particularly impressive, given it includes the recently launched Kickr Core 2 smart trainer from Wahoo. Read more ▼

Exclusive Save 15% Wahoo Kickr Core 2: was €549.99 now €467.49 at zwiftinc.sjv.io This is an exclusive deal we've struck with Zwift, reserved for Cyclingnews readers only. It brings the already-good-value price of €549.99 down by 15% to just €467.49. There's no code, just hit the 'view deal' link and you should be served the correct price. Just to note, in our experience, the 'discount' price takes around 5-10 seconds to show up once you land on the Zwift website, so don't panic if it immediately shows at full price. Read more ▼

The 'Big Weekend' sale ends on October 6th at 11:59pm, so act fast if you want to avoid missing out. Happily we've secured the 15% off code for a little while longer, but as with any deal, it's available while stocks last.

With that said, with two Amazon Big Deals Days running from October 7th to 8th, other deals are likely to pop up next week.

We expect plenty more indoor training offers and cycling bargains to be had then, and we'll be bringing you all the deals as they appear, so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day bike deals hub for more.