Anna van der Breggen admits shortened stage on Finestre required a mental change 'to suffering more on this climb' as she defended Giro d’Italia Women lead

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'Only the fueling plan changed' Maglia rosa says about organisers confirming new finish line with 7km to go due to threat of falling ice

SESTRIERE, ITALY - JUNE 06: (L-R) Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime - Pink Leader Jersey, Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ, Antonia Niedermaier of Germany and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto and Isabella Holmgren of Canada and Team Lidl - Trek - White Best Young Rider Jersey ompete in the breakaway during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026, Stage 8 a 106km stage from Rivoli to Sestriere 2034m / #UCIWWT / on June 06, 2026 in Sestriere, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Race leader Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx - Protime) leads the decisive breakaway on the Colle delle Finestre (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) defended the maglia rosa as the general classification leader of the Giro d’Italia Women on a shortened stage 8 to the high elevation where snow and ice came into the equation.

Van der Breggen finished in the same time as stage winner Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ), who is now 49 seconds behind the 36-year-old going into the final day of racing on Sunday.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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