'It really changed the plans we had' – Demi Vollering 'disappointed' after queen stage win at Giro d'Italia Women as she fails to distance GC rivals on shortened mountain day

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Dutchwoman concedes 'That's cycling, we have to deal with nature, we have to deal with the circumstances' after abbreviated Colle dell Finestere finish

SESTRIERE, ITALY - JUNE 06: Stage winner Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ leads the breakaway during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026, Stage 8 a 106km stage from Rivoli to Sestriere 2034m / #UCIWWT / on June 06, 2026 in Sestriere, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Stage winner Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) leads the breakaway on the final gravel section of Colle delle Finestre to modified finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite winning the shortened queen stage of the Giro d'Italia Women, Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) couldn't help but be left with mixed feelings after failing to drop former teammate and mentor Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) in the race for the pink jersey.

Vollering now has only one day left to try and pry the Giro race lead from compatriot Van der Breggen, with little to no hope, as it's not a mountain stage. Her team's grand plans to try and take control were undone in a flash, partly by nature, on Saturday.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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